Indian singer Subhi on collaborating with DJ Khaled and Cardi B for Smurfs song Higher Love: I'm still digesting it

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Mar 02, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Indian singer Subhi talks about taking Punjabi globally with Smurfs song Higher Love, collaborating with DJ Khaled and Cardi B and future plans

The upcoming Smurfs movie has an Indian touch as singer-songwriter Subhi has collaborated with international musicians DJ Khaled and Cardi B for the song Higher Love, which features on its soundtrack. Excited about this feat, the artiste says, “I'm still digesting it. When I found out that DJ Khaled and Cardi B are on this track, I was like, ‘oh my God, it’s going to take me days to digest’. It’s a surreal moment that it's finally out for the world to hear.”

Subhi
Subhi

Subhi adds, “Smurfs is a project that brings a lot of joy, so it's beautiful to be associated with something which is spreading love and a good message.” She admits that being associated with Khaled and Cardi is a “huge achievement”. “I'm the first South Asian artiste to have a Punjabi song and sing in Punjabi language in a Hollywood animated movie. This itself was like creating history, and it adds credibility. The fact that you're also being associated with such big mainstream names is cherry on the cake. It just makes me feel that all these years of hard work is finally paying off now,” she admits.

Talking of taking Punjabi global through the song, Subhi says, “I'm 100% Punjabi. My dad comes from Delhi and mum is from Amritsar and it’s like coming home. It’s like a full circle. It's a very proud moment for me and my family that I've stayed true to my roots. I'm glad I'm able to really be the original me in what I'm doing.”

Up next, she has some exciting plans: “I am eager to collaborate with Indian artistes like AR Rahman and Gulzar. I hope it happens someday soon. My vibe will always be earthy and very India South Asian focused, but collaborations might be with different artistes. I’lll still be staying true to who I am.”

