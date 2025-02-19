DJ Khaled rumoured to host his own radio station in Grand Theft Auto 6

Record producer DJ Khaled is reportedly set to host his own radio station in the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). While fans are excited about the potential collaboration, neither Khaled nor Rockstar Games have officially confirmed the news, leaving many to speculate about the details. DJ Khaled is rumoured to host a radio station in GTA 6.(@djkhaled/X)

Also Read: Diddy’s attorneys claims he’s being ‘singled out’ for being a ‘powerful Black man’ in new motion

DJ Khaled to have his own radio station in GTA 6

A well-known Call of Duty leak source who goes by the handle @TheGhosyOfHope on X, wrote, “DJ Khaled will feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 to host his very own music station that will also play his songs. There is potential for other real-life artists to be included as well on their own radio stations.” The X user made the post on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Fans have had mixed reactions to the news of DJ Khaled potentially hosting a radio station in GTA 6. One user humorously suggested that Khaled might use the platform to play all Drake songs, referencing a recent public dispute between the two. Khaled had claimed his upcoming album, Aalam of God, would feature two tracks with Drake, but Drizzy quickly denied the claim in an Instagram comment under the album’s trailer post, as reported by Sportskeeda.

One user wrote, “That station probably won't get played while I'm playing...I'm cool” while another user wrote, “No one, i mean NO ONE will be turning this radio station on EVER.” A third user wrote, “Never once have I craved driving silently in GTA ever before.”

Also Read: Blake Lively claims ‘other women’ felt uncomfortable near Justin Baldoni in amended lawsuit

Rumours suggest ScHoolboy Q and T-pain feature in GTA 6

In addition to DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy and T-pain are rumoured to be on the music roster for GTA 6. According to NME, ScHoolboy Q confirmed his part in the video game project on X after a fan asked him about it. The rapper wrote, “Ima be on there, don’t even trip.” He was also featured in GTA 5 and GTA: Online.

In January 2024, he started T-pain and also admitted to being involved with GTA 6 after he was questioned on a live stream about why he dropped role-playing on NoPixel which is a popular GTA 5 role-player. The rapper revealed that Rockstar Games asked him to stop playing GTA 5 on NoPixel, a third-party server, due to his involvement in GTA 6. It was reportedly a violation of the game’s guidelines, leading to the request for him to cease streaming on the platform.

He wrote, “I used to be on NoPixel, then I started working on GTA VI, and they told me I couldn't do RP anymore because it kind of goes against... they had this whole speech, like, 'What if somebody took your album and re-recorded it, and more people were listening to that,' and I'm like, 'Okay, I kind of get that, but I was having a good time. Alright that's fine.'"