The Smurfs movie goes Punjabi with remake of Belinda Carlisle’s hit song Heaven Is A Place On Earth; everything to know

The iconically whimsical Smurfs have always captured our imaginations with their quirky charm, but the latest instalment in the animated franchise is set to bring something truly unique. For the upcoming Smurfs film by Paramount Animation, a groundbreaking collaboration has taken place that fuses the cartoon world of the Smurfs with vibrant South Asian musical influences. DESI TRILL's Subhi and Natania have teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Khaled and hip-hop icon Cardi B for the track Higher Love. This collaboration not only adds a fresh twist to the beloved franchise but also marks a historic moment for South Asian representation in Hollywood, with the song being the first-ever Punjabi-Indian track in a major Hollywood animated feature. Subhi alongside a snap of the new Smurfette voiced by Rihanna

A bit of backstory

Higher Love is a reimagining of Belinda Carlisle's iconic hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth, blending English vocals from Natania of DESI TRILL with an all-Punjabi hook performed by Indian singer-songwriter Subhi. The track is a fusion of mainstream hip-hop and South Asian musical elements, creating a sound that is rooted in Punjabi culture. The debut of Higher Love also coincides with the release of the film's trailer, which has already sparked excitement among fans especially since Rihanna will voice the character of Smurfette!

In the song, Cardi B takes a more family-friendly approach, stepping away from her usual explicit lyrics to deliver a more accessible verse. Though still catchy and confident, she manages to add a personal touch, hinting at her own experiences: “Everybody need love and I need some too/ Diamonds look sad ‘cause each one blue,” she raps before referencing Belinda Carlisle’s original hit. “Make heaven on earth, bae, I think you’re perfect/ Sweet like dessert but do you deserve it/ Think about me, I’m on your mental.”

DJ Khaled also shared his excitement about the project: “I’m excited to be a part of this iconic collaboration. Growing up I remember always watching the Smurfs. It feels like a full circle moment now having children of my own who watch the Smurfs as well, and I get to be a part of the soundtrack. I’m excited to work alongside Cardi B, Natania & Subhi on ‘Higher Love’ for this monumental movie soundtrack. It’s inspiring and looking forward to sharing our music with the world.”

As we approach the film’s release, slated for July 18, 2025, Higher Love stands out as a shining example of how diverse musical styles and cultures can come together to create something special.