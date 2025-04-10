Zoe Saldaña, Cardi B and more celebs break silence on Dominican Republic roof collapse that killed at least 124

Several celebrities, including Zoe Saldaña and Cardi B, have spoken out after the deadly Dominican Republic roof collapse. On Tuesday, the roof of the popular Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo suddenly collapsed, killing at least 124 people and leaving dozens of others trapped under the rubble. Tributes quickly started pouring on social media for those who were affected by the tragedy. Rescue workers use sheets as they recover bodies from the rubble at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed two nights prior during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)(AP)

Celebrities speak out after deadly Dominican Republic roof collapse

In the aftermath of the devastating collapse, Cardi B, whose father is Dominican, posted a photo of a map cutout of the Dominican Republic with a black ribbon over it on her Instagram Story. Oscar-winning actress Saldaña also mourned the lives lost in the incident by reposting a message, originally shared by film production company Cinestar Pictures, on her Instagram Story.

“Today, our hearts break over the tragic roof collapse at Jetset nightclub in the Dominican Republic. Sending love and strength to the victims, their families, and all those affected. In times of loss, may we come together in solidarity and compassion,” the message shared by Saldaña read. The 46-year-old spoke out about her Dominican heritage while accepting the Academy Award for her role in Emilia Pérez in March.

Dominican-American singer Prince Royce also took to his Instagram Stories to express sorrow over the incident. “My prayers for everyone affected by this big tragedy that happened at the nightclub in Santo Domingo. Peace and much strength,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, 19-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan wrote, “All united with the Dominican Republic in this moment of sorrow. We share the sadness of a great country that we love so much. Our prayers are with all the affected families. Emilio, Gloria, and the Estefan family.”