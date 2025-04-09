Who was Rubby Pérez? Popular singer dies in Dominican Republic roof collapse, fans mourn

Singer Rubby Pérez has died following the roof collapse at a nightclub in the Dominican Republic, his manager, Enriquito Paulino, confirmed to the local outlet Listín Diario. Pérez, 69, was officially declared dead just after 5:00 p.m. Singer Rubby Pérez died in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse.(Instagram/ Rubby Pérez)

Earlier reports suggested that Pérez had been found and transferred to a hospital, but his brother later dismissed these claims in a statement to local media on Tuesday afternoon.

“At the moment, he has not been rescued from the rubble,” his brother said. “He hasn’t been sent to any hospital. Given the time the event occurred, which has already been 14 hours…only God’s grace can truly perform a miracle. Rubby is still in the rubble; we haven’t been able to rescue him. We hope he’s alive. We’re sharing this news as a family and I want it to be the right one.”

Who was Rubby Pérez?

Born Roberto Antonio Pérez Herrera in 1956, Rubby Pérez was a renowned Dominican merengue singer. Although he initially dreamed of becoming a baseball player, his life took a dramatic turn at the age of 15 when he was struck by a vehicle, resulting in a fractured right leg. He was hospitalized for nearly a year, and it was during this time that he discovered his passion for playing the guitar.

By 1977, music had become his renewed calling, and he made his debut with the Los Pitágoras del Ritmo orchestra in Haina.

Pérez further honed his musical talents at the National Conservatory of Santo Domingo and became involved with several musical groups, including the Choir Youth Guidance Society, The Youth of Bani in 1978, and Los Hijos del Rey.

From 1982 to 1986, Pérez gained widespread recognition as a member of Wilfrido Vargas' orchestra, where he helped popularize hits like "El Africano," "Volveré," "Cuando Estés Con Él," and "Cobarde Cobarde."

In 1987, Pérez launched his solo career, releasing chart-topping hits such as "Buscando Tus Besos," "Dame Veneno," "Enamorado De Ella," "Hazme Olvidarla," "Sobreviviré," "Tú Vas A Volar," "Hipocresía," "El Perro Ajeno," "Así No Te Amarán Jamás," and “Tonto Corazón.”

Over the course of his career, he won numerous awards, including the prestigious Casandra Awards for "Orchestra of the Year" and “Merengue of the Year,” as well as Globo awards for "Best Song" and “Album of the Year.”

