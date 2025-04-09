Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse kills 58: What we know about the tragedy?

A disaster struck the Dominican Republic capital, Santo Domingo, on Tuesday when the roof of the iconic Jet Set nightclub collapsed, resulting in the death of at least 44 people and injuring over 160 others. Rescuers work at the site of the collapsed Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.(REUTERS)

The collapse, which occurred nearly an hour after a merengue concert by renowned artist Rubby Pérez, left rescue crews scrambling through the rubble in search of survivors, AP reported.

Several politicians and athletes were among those attending the concert.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province and sister of seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star Nelson Cruz, was the first person to alert Dominican President Luis Abinader about the disaster. She called him and said she was buried under the debris, according to First Lady Raquel Abraje.

Dominican Republic club tragedy: Why did the roof collapse?

While the authorities said it was too early to determine the exact cause of the collapse, the roof of Jet Set caved in shortly after Pérez's concert concluded. The nightclub has been a staple of Dominican nightlife for nearly five decades.

Also Read | Ex-MLB star Octavio Dotel rescued from rubble after nightclub roof collapses in Dominican Republic

The building’s inspection history is also under scrutiny, as it is unclear when Jet Set was last checked for safety violations or if any inspections had been carried out at all.

It’s unclear how often government officials inspect buildings in the Dominican Republic and when the last inspection was done at Jet Set, if ever.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Public Works told The Associated Press that all officials were on the scene and not immediately available. She referred questions to the mayor’s office.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.

WATCH | Shovel in hand, Donald Trump plants replacement for 200-year-old White House tree

A video circulating on social media shows parts of the roof falling as people scrambled to safety just moments before the entire structure collapsed.

Rescue operations continued well into the night, with search teams painstakingly working to free those trapped under the wreckage. A crowd of anxious onlookers gathered nearby, waiting for updates on the fate of their loved ones.

What is Jet Set?

Jet Set is an iconic nightclub located in southern Santo Domingo that has operated for nearly five decades. It was known for its “Jet Set Mondays” that featured local and international artists.

The club opened in 1973 as a club and restaurant, becoming the most popular venue of its kind in the Dominican Republic, according to Listín Diario, a local newspaper.

It later moved from the place where it originally opened, celebrating its first anniversary with merengue and salsa icon Johnny Ventura.

Who all survived?

Among those who survived is Rubby Pérez and his daughter, Zulinka Pérez, who was singing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

However, the singer’s manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, said the group’s saxophonist had died. Bray Vargas, a legislator who represents the northern province of Santiago, was also rescued.

Dominican Republic club roof collapse: What's the way forward?

As of late Tuesday, rescue operations were still ongoing, and authorities have not yet announced when they will shift from rescue to recovery efforts.

While an investigation into the cause of the collapse is expected, officials have not provided any preliminary findings.

(with AP inputs)