Ex-MLB star Octavio Dotel rescued from rubble after nightclub roof collapses in Dominican Republic

Octavio Dotel, a former Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series star, was pulled alive from the rubble after a nightclub roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic. The tragedy, which unfolded on Tuesday, left at least 27 people dead and 160 others injured, according to the Associated Press. Handout picture released by Prensa Servicio 911 showing an aerial view of the Jet Set nightclub after the collapse of its roof, in Santo Domingo, on April 8, 2025. Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at least 27 people died and more than 150 were hurt in an early-morning roof collapse.(AFP)

Ex-MLB star Octavio Dotel rescued from rubble after Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapses

Dotel, 51, was among the eight people who were rescued after the roof at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo collapsed during singer Rubby Pérez's performance, per the outlet.

Also found alive was Pérez, whose manager, Enrique Paulino, revealed that the band's saxophonist was crushed to death. “It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters, adding that he initially thought there was an earthquake.

The incident also claimed the life of Monte Cristi Governor Nelsey Cruz. In the aftermath of the tragedy, the president of the Dominican Republic issued a statement on social media, saying that rescuers were “working tirelessly” to help the victims.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred. All relief agencies have provided the necessary assistance and are working tirelessly in the rescue efforts. Our prayers are with the affected families,” President Luis Abinader wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Jet Set nightclub issued a statement revealing that it was cooperating with authorities. “The loss of human life leaves us in a state of deep pain and dismay,” the statement read, according to the outlet.