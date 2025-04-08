P.J. Blue, a former linebacker for Louisville Cardinals has died at 27, University of Louisville confirmed. The Alabama native spent four injury-plagued seasons as a four-star recruit after being committed to Louisville in 2016. P.J. Blue, a former linebacker for Louisville Cardinals has died at the age 27(X/ Louisville Football)

In a statement shared on social media on Monday, Louisville said, “We are saddened by the passing of Cardinal Forever P.J. Blue. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.” However, a cause of death has not been revealed.

Who was P.J. Blue?

Blue, who hailed from Montgomery, was a heralded recruit. He was committed to Louisville after offers from Alabama, Clemson, and several other programs. However, he suffered a torn ACL before his collegiate debut. His injuries forced him to miss the 2017 and 2019 seasons.

Despite his knee issues, Blue appeared in 11 games, including four starts in 2018. He had 39 tackles and two tackles for loss that year. Following his second injury in 2019, the football star did not play again.

Blue became an Under Armour All-American and U.S. Army All-American nominee after he was named to the All-Metro team first-team All-State at Park Cross High School, according to Fox News. After he was recruited into Louisville, the team's then-defensive coordinator Todd Grantham said he was “excited” about Blue.

“Anytime you can get big guys who can run and hit, you're going to be good on defense. He's a guy who has length, has size, has the ability to run. He has position flexibility. ... I think he's got a bright future,” Grantham added at the time, per the Courier Journal.

Tributes pour in for P.J. Blue after shocking death at 27

Shortly after the news about Blue's death broke, college football fans flocked to social media to pay heartfelt tributes. “Rest Easy PJ. You were one of the good ones man,” one wrote on X. “3 1 and 1 3 … still don’t believe it. Feels like yesterday when we came in 2016,” another added. “My heart hurts hearing this news,” one more added.