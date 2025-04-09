Shovel in hand, Donald Trump plants replacement for 200-year-old White House tree | Watch

Jackson Magnolia, a nearly 200-year-old southern magnolia historic tree, was removed from the grounds of the White House on Tuesday due to safety concerns. To mark the loss, US President Donald Trump took part in planting a new tree as a symbolic gesture. US President Donald Trump took part in planting a new tree as a symbolic gesture on Tuesday.(White House - X)

With a shovel in his hand, Trump helped place dirt onto the replacement tree, marking a significant moment in the White House’s long history.

“We have a beautiful tree now at the White House,” Trump said, reflecting on the replacement that has already garnered attention for its rich historical significance.

Dale Haney, the longtime grounds superintendent, also participated in the tree plantation drive. “Dale's been here 53 years. He's fantastic,” Trump added.

While the White House did not allow news media coverage of the tree planting, a brief video clip of Donald Trump planting the tree at the White House was later shared on social media.

Jackson Magnolia's replacement was announced by the Republican president on March 30 on his social media platform. He said that the nearly 200-year-old tree was in “terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed.”

The decision to remove the tree followed an assessment by Peter Hart, a registered consulting arborist and member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists, which concluded that the tree had “surpassed the time of serving as an aesthetic and historic landmark due to the potential harm it may cause because of the risk of structural failure," the White House said.

Hart's report also recommended that the tree be removed as soon as possible “to eliminate the risk of personal injury and/or property damage,” according to the White House.

What is Jackson Magnolia, the 200-year-old White House tree?

The Jackson Magnolia, a tree steeped in history, had stood at the White House since the 19th century. The tree had been a landmark at the West side of the White House’s South Portico for decades—an iconic spot where presidents greet visiting world leaders and where Marine One takes off and lands.

According to the National Park Service website, “folklore tells us” that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree’s seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. The seeds were planted in honour of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.

Jackson Magnolia's replacement

A 12-year-old sapling that is a direct descendant of the Jackson Magnolia was planted in its place on Tuesday, the White House said.

The National Park Service, which manages the White House grounds, said the sapling was grown at its offsite greenhouse specifically to replace the Jackson Magnolia.

(with AP inputs)