Ed Sheeran makes rare comments on his friendship with Taylor Swift, reveals how often they meet

Ed Sheeran is opening up on his years-long friendship with Taylor Swift. During Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Perfect hitmaker made rare comments about the 35-year-old pop icon, revealing how often they meet.

Ed Sheeran on his favourite memory with Taylor Swift and how often they meet

When asked by host Alex Cooper about his favourite memory with Swift, Sheeran reflected on the time he spent with the Midnights singer while touring together for her album Red in 2013 and 2014.

“I lived in Nashville, and she [Swift] lived in Nashville, and we used to fly to and from the gigs together.” the 34-year-old singer said, adding, “And do all sort of… I don't know… I literally spent almost every single day with her for about 6 months.”

Sheeran went on to reveal that revisiting “old texts” and “voice notes” from Swift for recent court cases had been “nostalgic” for him. The I See Fire crooner shared that he now meets with his longtime friend several times a year.

“I see her when I see her,” the Shape of You singer said of Swift, adding, “I probably see her like four times a year.” He then revealed that during their meetings, they have a “proper sit-down.”

The Photograph singer explained that “instead of catching up the whole time,” they have “six-hour catchups.” “I think that that's like a really nice way to do it,” he added.

While he rarely gives insight into his friendship with Swift, Sheeran told Zane Lowe in a 2023 interview for Apple Music that their bond was like “therapy” for him.

“You’re actually talking to someone that genuinely gets it, that has all the things that you feel and have insecurities about and how other people treat you or how your family treats you, how your friends treat you,” Sheeran said of Swift at the time.