Apple Music's 100 Best Albums list: Lauryn Hill takes top spot, Taylor Swift ranks 18

With instalments of 10 albums per day, Apple Music finally unveiled the complete list of its 100 Best Albums of all Time Wednesday. Ever since the counting began on May 13, Apple Music ignited social media with nonstop chatter about who would make it to the list. Lauryn Hill took the top spot with her 1998 solo project- The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, beating Michael Jackson's global hit, Thriller, which came in second. Lauryn Hill claimed the top spot on Apple Music 100 Best Albums of All Time, Taylor Swift came in 18th for 1989

Top 20 Albums on Apple Music 100 Best Albums

Highly successful pop artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift came in at the 10th and 18th spots. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey and Drake snagged 79th rank for Norman F**king Rockwell and No. 47 for Take Care (Deluxe Version), respectively. Here's who all made it to the Top 20:

20. Pet Sounds- The Beach Boys

19. The Chronic - Dr. Dre

18. 1989 (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

17. What's Going On - Marvin Gaye

16. Blue - Joni Mitchell

15. 21 - Adele

14. Highway 61 Revisited - Bob Dylan

13. The Blueprint - Jay Z

12. OK Computer - Radiohead

11. Rumors - Fleetwood Mac

10. Lemonade – Beyoncé

9. Nevermind – Nirvana

8. Back to Black – Amy Winehouse

7. good kid, m.A.A.d city (Deluxe Version) – Kendrick Lamar

6. Songs in the Key of Life – Stevie Wonder

5. Blonde – Frank Ocean

4. Purple Rain – Prince & The Revolution

3. Abbey Road – The Beatles

2. Thriller – Michael Jackson

1. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill claims No. 1 spot on Apple Music 100 Best Albums

Following her victory, the 48-year-old rapper said, “I appreciate the acknowledgement, I really do, but I’d be remiss not to also acknowledge all of the music and artists who informed and inspired me.” “The leaders of community and movements that sparked me, the social dynamics and music scenes, both older and current at the time, that intrigued and inspired me to contribute,” she added.

“Thank you to EVERYONE who was a part of it, to EVERYONE who supported its release and movement around the world, even those who were reluctant at first, because it unleashed an indomitable creative will which again just exemplifies how much love was invested in me,” Hill continued, adding, “Thank you tons to every careful listener, thank you to every casual listener, and love to all the artists and those who support them fighting the good, courageous, and noble fight of presenting the art you love to a world that desperately needs it.”