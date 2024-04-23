Lana Del Rey breaks major Coachella set rule, costs music festival $28,000 fine

Coachella is facing a $28,000 fine after Lana Del Rey broke one major rule. The Summertime Sadness hitmaker's set went over 13 minutes on Friday night, triggering the hefty fine, a spokesperson for the City of Indio told TMZ. While 13 minutes may not sound like that big of a deal, there are strict rules that performers must adhere to when it comes to show timings. Lana Del Rey broke one major set rule at Coachella, costing the music festival a $28,000 fine

Due to an agreement with Goldenvoice, the festival is charged a fixed fine of $20,000 for the first five minutes past curfew. Following this, an additional fine of $1,000 per minute is charged. According to the outlet, the curfew time is 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays, while midnight on Sundays. However, Coachella organisers were most likely relieved since Del Rey's show was the only fine during the second weekend. This is in striking contrast to last year when the first weekend's curfew fines totalled $117,000.

This year's festival also stood out from the past few years as during the first weekend, arrests were down by 20% while citations by 43%. The outlet adds that this contrast is most likely the result of lesser ticket sales volume. Although this may be a short-term victory for organisers, it could be a bad sign for Coachella's future, considering the lacklustre sale of tickets.

Despite the curfew violation, Del Rey fans were delighted by her show, where she performed 19 of her global hit songs. The 38-year-old singer was also joined by Camila Cabello, who gave a surprise performance of her latest track, I LUV IT. The West Coast singer also took the stage during Weekend 1, where she was joined by Billie Eilish. The duo performed duets on the latter's hit single Ocean Eyes and Del Rey's iconic song Video Games.