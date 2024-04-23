‘Crackhead Michael Jackson’: Quavo takes Chris Brown beef to a whole new level

Quavo's explosive response to beef with Chris Brown is turning heads on the internet. Fans continue to pen keyboard-smashing memes and whatnot to deal with the Migos rapper's nuclear comeback, addressing the ‘Weakest Link’ as “crackhead Michael Jackson” amid their ongoing stretched-out rap wars. Quavo hits back at Chris Brown with his own diss track in response to the previous 'Weakest Link' attack. (Instagram )

Lending a helping hand from late Migos member Takeoff, Quavo dropped his own diss track, Over Hoes & B*tches, late Monday. Getting personal from the word go, the Georgia-native hip-hop mogul opens his Chris Brown diss - "Little b*tch come battle with my drac' / You been f***ed your bag up when you punched Ri' in the face."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Once again, hitting back hard with his allusions to Brown's abusive past, Quavo's call-out draws from a triggering incident that happened before the 2009 Grammys. Chris assaulted Rihanna back then, leaving her with visible injuries. He later pleaded guilty to being charged with a felony assault.

Quavo - Chris Brown beef

The Migos rapper's aggressive tone in the diss track accompanies a confrontational graphically edited cover art picturing the 33-year-old choking Brown (34). Quavo released his response to Chris' previously dropped taunting address in the song Weakest Link.

Also read | Kanye West into the diss-verse: Drake and J. Cole suffer the rap wrath in Like That remix

The Bad and Boujee hits Chris on all levels. Ruthlessly stepping up, Quavo especially brings in his late nephew into the conversation as the R&B singer rapped on his recent song, “RIP Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect/Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead.”

He also adds, “Crackhead Michael Jackson, bitch, you better beat it, n***a/I'm still fucked up about Takeoff, I want who did it, n***a.”

Quavo calls the shots this time and fiercely fires back at Chris for dragging his late bandmate into the mess: "This bullet got your name / Don't ever bring up Take p****."

Also read | 50 Cent shook by Diddy's rumoured intimate relations with Family Matters Carl Winslow actor: ‘I need a drink’

Although Quavious Keyate Marshall enlists his nephew's help for the song's chorus, it remains unclear if his delivery is concocted from pre-existing recordings or the work of AI.

Brown quickly weighed in on the attack with another counterstrike on his Instagram story, expressing his unimpressed stance with the track that seemed AI-powered.

The latest chapter of diss wars follows the already ongoing diss-a-thon embroiling Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, Drake, Kanye West, and the rest. Beyond the hip-hop foray, even Taylor Swift seems to have hit back at Kim Kardashian in a song on her April 19 album release, The Tortured Poets Department.