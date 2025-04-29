‘Fire Jeff Ulbrich now’: Atlanta Falcons fans demand action after coach's son Jax's Shedeur Sanders prank call

Atlanta Falcons fans are demanding a very strict action on veteran coach Jeff Ulbrich. This comes after it came to light that his 21-year-old son, Jax Ulbrich, was the one who prank-called Shedeur Sanders during the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Falcons' management has decided not to pursue any action against the veteran coach, as per their recently put out statement. Jeff Ulbrich's son made a prank call to Shedeur Sanders(File photo/AP)

Falcons say Ulbrich was ‘unaware’

The statement by the Falcons said that the coach was 'unaware' that his son came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders and then prank called him. As per reports, this happened at Ulbrich's family home.

After Falcons came to their decision, netizens are demanding a strict action on Ulbrich for this incident. Meanwhile, after facing a major backlash, the Falcons helped Jax Ulbrich, the son of the legendary coach, issue an apology to Shedeur Sanders. The team also ensured that internal protocols will be reviewed so that such an incident is not repeated in the future. However, fans are still not content with this.

The statement issued by the Falcons also included, "The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologues to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to."

However, the reply tweets to this statement posted on X were quite strong, with a fan saying, “They need to fire Jeff Ulbrich instantly if the number came from him. How embarrassing.”

Meanwhile, Sanders has now downplayed the incident and suggested that it did not have an impact on him. Sanders claims that it did not negatively trouble him in any way. He went on to say, "I feel like it was a childish act, but everybody does childish things here and there," according to an Athlon Sports report.