Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals uniforms revealed: Who's wearing what?

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 05, 2025 08:16 AM IST

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are all geared up for a fierce round of games in the NBA Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are all geared up for a fierce round of games in the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 5). As fans of both teams line up to support their stars, the question still remains of what colors they should don while doing so. This is the Thunder’s first finals since the LeBron James-led Miami Heat game in 2012. For the Pacers, this moment has been 25 years in the waiting.

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA Finals (AP)
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA Finals (AP)

The NBA has released the official uniform schedule for the first four games, and here’s a full record of how each team’s finals jersey has fared for them in the past.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will be sticking to their statement gold threads for this match. The Statement Edition jersey first entered their uniform rotation when the team joined the NBA from the ABA in 1976. This trustworthy piece of clothing has helped the team set a 14-14 regular season record and an 8-3 postseason record.

Their last final appearance featured pinstripe uniforms with hues of blue, white, and gold.

Oklahoma City Thunder

For the first game, the Thunder will be wearing their White Association Edition uniforms. This white jersey was last worn by the team in their 128-126 Game 4 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder’s regular season record in this jersey is 23-6 while their postseason record stands at 5-2.

Games 2 through 4 will see the Thunder wearing their blue-colored Icon Edition jersey. The team has been nearly unbeatable in this uniform with a 23-5 regular-season record and a 6-1 postseason record. Since the first game is scheduled to take place at the Oklahoma Paycom Center, the Thunder has a record of 17-1 at home in this location.

The match will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta

News / Sports / US Sports / Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals uniforms revealed: Who's wearing what?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On