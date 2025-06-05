Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers' NBA Finals uniforms revealed: Who's wearing what?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are all geared up for a fierce round of games in the NBA Finals on Thursday (June 5). As fans of both teams line up to support their stars, the question still remains of what colors they should don while doing so. This is the Thunder’s first finals since the LeBron James-led Miami Heat game in 2012. For the Pacers, this moment has been 25 years in the waiting. Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam ahead of the NBA Finals (AP)

The NBA has released the official uniform schedule for the first four games, and here’s a full record of how each team’s finals jersey has fared for them in the past.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers will be sticking to their statement gold threads for this match. The Statement Edition jersey first entered their uniform rotation when the team joined the NBA from the ABA in 1976. This trustworthy piece of clothing has helped the team set a 14-14 regular season record and an 8-3 postseason record.

Their last final appearance featured pinstripe uniforms with hues of blue, white, and gold.

Oklahoma City Thunder

For the first game, the Thunder will be wearing their White Association Edition uniforms. This white jersey was last worn by the team in their 128-126 Game 4 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder’s regular season record in this jersey is 23-6 while their postseason record stands at 5-2.

Games 2 through 4 will see the Thunder wearing their blue-colored Icon Edition jersey. The team has been nearly unbeatable in this uniform with a 23-5 regular-season record and a 6-1 postseason record. Since the first game is scheduled to take place at the Oklahoma Paycom Center, the Thunder has a record of 17-1 at home in this location.

The match will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 8:30 PM ET.

By Stuti Gupta