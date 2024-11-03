Elon Musk's mom Maye warns ‘brainwashed’ female voters, reveals why she switched to Republican party

Maye Musk, the mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has urged female voters to think for themselves. During a recent appearance on Fox News, the 76-year-old warned women against being “brainwashed.” The dietician and model also explained what compelled her to become a Republican. Elon Musk and his mother Maye listen as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Elon Musk's mom Maye warns ‘brainwashed’ female voters

“Don’t be brainwashed, and think for yourself, and think for a better future,” Maye advised female voters during her Friday interview with Laura Ingraham. “Well, you know, women are intelligent — and I thought I was, too. I have to say I was brainwashed, and so many women are brainwashed,” she explained.

Maye, a former Democrat, went on to reveal why she made the decision to switch sides. “It would be when Elon bought Twitter, and then the Twitter Files came out, and it was full of government agencies paying Twitter millions of dollars to remove Republicans from Twitter,” she explained.

“And I said, ‘That is the most dishonest thing to do, especially as Republicans and Democrats pay the salaries of the government agencies,’” she went on, adding, “There was so much corruption in the Twitter Files that I was horrified, and I said I cannot be part of the Democratic Party because you cannot trust anything.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ingraham played a video of Tim Walz condemning Musk, asking what a billionaire like him knows about the hardships Americans face. “He isn't a pleasant man, he's not very bright, and he's quite silly,” Maye said of Kamala Harris' running mate.

“And Elon is going to save America with Trump and all the magnificent people on Trump's team, and, you know, really do good things like he did for Tesla, for SpaceX, for Twitter, which is now X. He can make a change. It will be better for America,” Maye added.