Lee Corso net worth: How much did College GameDay analyst make over his career

Lee Corso net worth: Lee Corso made his last pick ahead of his retirement from ESPN College GameDay. The 90-year-old, who took to the stage one final time for the Ohio State vs Texas game, chose Ohio, Clutch Points reported. Lee Corso net worth: Here is how much the College GameDay icon has earned in his lifetime.(AP)

An original member of the College GameDay 1987 panel, Corso was a part of the show for almost four decades. His weekly headgear pick endeared him to fans every Saturday during the fall season, Sporting News reported. Lee Corso announced his decision to step down from GameDay earlier this year.

Lee Corso net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Lee Corso has a net worth of $12 million. He started off as a baseball and football player at Florida State University (FSU). Called "Sunshine Scooter" for his remarkable speed, Corso set a record with 14 career interceptions, which remained unbroken for two decades. After graduating, he became the quarterbacks coach at Maryland. Post his tenure there, Corso also coached Louisville, Northern Illinois University and the Orlando Renegades.

In 1987, he joined ESPN, gaining fame for his comic interactions with GameDay analysts Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.

Corso had once served as office supply company Dixon Ticonderoga’s director of business development. He has supported efforts to help stroke survivors in their recovery as well, Sporting News reported.

Lee Corso's real estate investments

Corso and his wife, Betsy Youngblood, paid $82,500 in 1986 for a 1.21-acre property in Florida’s Lake Mary. They later built a 3,000-square-foot lakefront home on the spot, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Lee Corso's health challenges

The veteran analyst suffered a stroke in 2009, US Weekly reported. The attack resulted in partial paralysis and a three-day stay in the ICU. After a lengthy recovery process, Corso returned to College GameDay.

