'Arch Manning is Bronny James of…': Texas QB's stats vs Ohio are simply not Manning

Arch Manning was nothing but disappointing in his first look as a full-time Texas quarterback, vs Ohio State on Saturday. The 21-year-old, who comes from the legendary Manning dynasty, went into the half just 5-for-10 for 26 yards as the Buckeyes eased into a 7-0 lead. To make matters worse, the Longhorns even failed to make it past the Ohio State 40-yard line. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Texas QB was restricted to the goal line on a Tush Push attempt in what was the Longhorns' best drive of their opening game. Manning's poor show had fans compare him to Bronny James, the son of NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron.

“Arch Manning is the Bronny James of football...” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Arch Manning is what people said Bronny James was,” a second one tweeted.

Arch was one of the most-coveted recruits out of high when he signed with Texas out of Isadore Newman High School in New Orleans. He certainly had the biggest name, but it was the big body, strong arm and fast feet that every program wanted.

He spent two years behind Quinn Ewers. Ahead of the Ohio State game, he said: “I'm excited. This is what I've been waiting for. I spent two years not playing, so might as well go have fun, right?"

He comes from a legendary family. Peyton starred at Tennessee (1994–97), throwing for over 11,000 yards and 89 touchdowns, finishing as a Heisman runner-up. Eli Manning followed at Ole Miss (2000–03), amassing 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdowns, earning SEC honors.

Cooper Manning, the eldest brother and Arch's father, was a highly regarded wide receiver committed to Ole Miss but never played college football after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Fans had a similar disappointment when LeBron's son, Bronny, made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers.