Mike McDaniel landing spots: Ex-Miami coach addresses firing; 5 realistic options emerge

The Miami Dolphins on Thursday fired coach Mike McDaniel after a disappointing 7-10 season, especially since Tua Tagovailoa and co missed the playoffs for the second straight year.

“After careful evaluation and extensive discussions since the season ended, I have made the decision that our organization is in need of comprehensive change,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “I informed Mike McDaniel this morning that he has been relieved of his duties as head coach.”

McDaniel, who spent four years at Miami, admitted that he is disappointed.

“Coaching this team and being a part of this great franchise has been the honor of a lifetime. When I took this job, I had a vision of a team that was bonded together and played with passion and energy on the path to winning championships. I gave everything I had for that goal."

“I am disappointed, especially for the fans, that we did not have better results on the field, but I am grateful for every coach, player, and staff member who poured themselves into that vision alongside me. I’m grateful to Stephen Ross for the opportunity he gave me, a little-known coach at the time when he hired me. Most of all I’m thankful to my wife Katie and daughter Ayla for their unending love and support. I love this game, the people and relationships that are a part of it, and I will forever cherish my time in Miami," he added.

Mike McDaniel's potential landing spot Detroit Lions Detroit is searching for a new offensive direction after parting ways with coordinator John Morton following just one year. McDaniel’s track record designing run-heavy, motion-based schemes aligns closely with Dan Campbell’s offensive philosophy.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles is once again reshaping his offensive staff, entering his fifth season with the team and looking for his fifth offensive coordinator. McDaniel would bring experience and stability to a role.

Washington Commanders A reunion in Washington is another possibility. McDaniel previously spent three seasons with the franchise as an offensive assistant under Mike Shanahan. He also has a strong professional bond with head coach Dan Quinn, having worked under him in Atlanta.

Cleveland Browns Cleveland could explore McDaniel as a head coaching option if the organization prioritizes offensive innovation while retaining defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.