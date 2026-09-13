Laura Rutledge: ESPN reporter apologises to Texas coach Sarkisian after his ‘classless’ behavior - ‘they blew him off’

ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge was forced to issue an apology to Steve Sarkisian before the Texas head coach started facing criticism for his “classless” conduct towards her colleague, Holly Rowe, following the victory over Ohio State. ESPN's incident with Sarkisian led to apologies, with reporters claiming he was patient despite technical issues. However. fans expressed disappointment in his lack of respect for Rowe after a crucial win. (X@awfulannouncing)

The Longhorns achieved 21 consecutive points in the fourth quarter, leading to a 24-23 triumph against the top-ranked Buckeyes in Austin, with Arch Manning at the helm.

This victory incited exuberant reactions within Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, as Sarkisian was momentarily interrupted from the celebrations by ESPN's on-field reporter, Rowe.

ESPN faces backlash as Sarkisian snubs Rowe after Texas win over Ohio State As Rowe attempted to engage the head coach in conversation, he interrupted her by shouting, “Texas fight. That's called Texas fight. Hook ‘Em!’.”

He raised a Longhorns sign to the camera with his left hand before storming away from Rowe to join his celebrating team, declining to provide any insights into the game or respond to her inquiries.

Also Read: BloodHound update: Chilling shooting footage surfaces amid Chicago rapper's killing reports

Veteran reporter Rowe appeared visibly annoyed and frustrated as Sarkisian walked off, while fans online expressed their discontent with his response to one of the industry's most respected reporters.

Sarkisian faced significant backlash online, being labeled as “classless” for his reaction, with one supporter noting that his quarterback, Arch Manning, willingly participated in a post-game interview.

“Manning took the time to talk. But Shark couldn't? Classless," one said.

“I like Steve Sarkisian. But yeah, I can't defend that behavior,” another stated.

The incident followed an uncomfortable halftime moment involving Sarkisian and the ESPN broadcast, which prompted inquiries regarding the network's nationally aired coverage of a prominent Week 2 matchup.

Rutledge, a sideline reporter alongside Rowe, was poised to interview Sarkisian during the break while his team was trailing 20-3. However, the camera shifted to her just as Sarkisian was making his way down the tunnel towards the locker room.

“Alright, we actually just lost Sark because he had to go,” Rutledge said. “I'm sorry about that, you guys. He waited for a long time. Credit to him for waiting. We'll try to get him on the way out of the half.”