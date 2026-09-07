AT&T internet outage: Hundreds report fiber and broadband services down; Texas, Louisiana affected

AT&T customers in parts of Texas and Louisiana reported widespread internet disruptions Monday, with hundreds of users saying their fiber and broadband services were down, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector. AT&T down for users in parts of Texas and Louisiana. (UnSplash)

Downdetector reports According to Downdetector, reports of issues began coming in Monday morning. By 2:30 p.m. EDT, the website had received more than 2,000 reports, with most users reporting problems with internet and broadband services. The majority of reports came from Texas and Louisiana.

One user reported, "Im having issues with broadband in Grand Prairie texas."

Another wrote, "ATT fiber seems to be out in Arlington/Grand Prairie TX."

A third user added, "Same In Sealy, TX Google yesterday, everything today. ATT 1G Fiber."

Another wrote, "Oh look. Another outage. Last week it was a dead gateway due to update. Last month it was another dead gateway due to update."

One more user reported, "Started having problems again in the Houston area around 11:45 cst. Google services are all impacted, HBO streaming impacted as well as several other online services."

AT&T has not yet responded to the outage reports, and it remains unclear when the affected services will be restored.