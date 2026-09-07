Is Google still down? Hundreds in US continue facing issues with services amid outage; 'messed up long weekend'

Google is down for many users in United States, as per Downdetector, which recorded 1,067 reports at 12:57pm EDT. Google down (REUTERS)

According to Downdetector, most users reported issues with content not loading, making up 58% of complaints. This was followed by app problems at 17%, and login issues at 14%.

What are people saying Users have also been sharing their frustration on Downdetector.

One user wrote, "I feel for the employees. This unexpected outage messed up the long weekend for a lot of them."

Another person complained, "This is so pathetic. Happened yesterday, then for a few hours today it was working. Now, the same thing is happening again. This blows! They need to get their act together. :/"

A third user pointed out, “It was fixed earlier this morning, but....here we go again. Same issues as yesterday. And yes - a VPN solves the issue instantly.”

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The outage has also become a talking point on social media.

One user wrote on X, "Google is down, and I'm so glad I don't have all my scripts on Drive, use YouTube to grow my business, or use Google to log into practically every website on the internet."

Another user posted, “GIVE IT UP FOR DAY 2! DAY 2 OF ATT/GOOGLE BEING DOWN IN HOUSTON UNLESS YOU USE A VPN.”

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What should users do? Users facing Google problems can try refreshing the page or restarting the app. They can also check if other websites and apps are working.

If Google works on another internet connection, the problem could be with their network or internet provider.

It is better not to change account settings while the outage is happening. If using a VPN fixes the problem for a short time, it could mean the issue is related to the internet connection, but it does not confirm the exact cause.