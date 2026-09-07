Dolly Parton’s sister Stella Parton makes emotional plea after her death- What happened?

Parton’s death has brought an outpouring of love from fans, but her sister says the family is also facing something painful, a flood of fake AI tributes online. Dolly Parton’s sister Stella has urged fans to show compassion and stop sharing “fake AI garbage”, (REUTERS)

What happened Dolly Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80. After her death, many tribute posts started showing up online and even at places like the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. But along with real tributes, a lot of fake AI-made content also started spreading on social media.

Now, Stella Parton, Dolly's sister, has spoken up about this. Writing on Instagram, she thanked fans who showed "genuine support" to the family. But she also said that dealing with fake AI posts has been very hard for the family.

Stella Parton's social media plea Stella, 77, shared how she is coping with the grief through a Friday Instagram post. She wrote that the family has faced "incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers."

She said: "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it's been challenging to absorb and/or ignore."

She also added: "As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation."

Stella asked fans to remember the "positive influence" her sister had on people, and urged everyone to "show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life."

She said: “Use my sister's life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others. It's not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage, or snarky tweets."