Country music icon Dolly Parton dies at 80
In May, Dolly Parton had announced the cancellation of a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing ongoing health concerns.
US country music legend Dolly Parton, who grew up poor in Tennessee and became a household name with hits like "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors," has died at age 80, her family said Tuesday.
"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus," her nephew said in a video on social media.
He said the multiple award-winning artist had "opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life."
The family did not give a cause of death but the singer had spoken about her recent ill health. Her husband Carl Dean died last year.
In May, Parton had announced the cancellation of a series of Las Vegas concerts, citing ongoing health concerns. In videos posted to her social media accounts she said that while treatment for an unspecified illness was going well, she was not ready to be performing on stage.
Parton was prolific in a career spanning six decades during which she penned some 3,000 tunes, including the iconic ballad "I Will Always Love You," which became an international smash for Whitney Houston.
Also Read: Dolly Parton's brother cause of death: What happened to Coy 'Denver' Parton? All we know about his family
Releasing 49 studio albums and more than 100 compilation and collaboration albums, she earned the title of "queen of country music."
"By her example, we believed that anything was possible. She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history," her nephew Bryan Seaver said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More
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