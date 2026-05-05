Dolly Parton health update: Singer cancels Las Vegas residency, says ‘I still have healing to do’

Dolly Parton has canceled her Las Vegas residency due to ongoing health issues. The 80-year-old singer was earlier scheduled to perform six shows at Caesars Palace last December, but the dates were later moved to September 2026. She has now confirmed that she will not be able to perform as planned. Dolly Parton cancels Vegas shows as she focuses on recovery. (AP)

In a video shared on Instagram, Parton said she is recovering but not ready for live performances yet. She said she is “responding really well to meds and treatments” and is “improving every day”, but added that it is “going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level”.

(This is developing copy)