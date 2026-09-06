Twitch down for thousands: Users say 'website having issues' amid outage

Twitch users are reporting problems with the streaming platform on Saturday, September 5, with complaints about the website, app and connections. Reports began appearing in the afternoon in the US, but there is no clear sign of a full Twitch outage. Twitch users are reporting website, app and streaming issues, but the platform has not confirmed a major outage or service disruption. (Unsplash)

Twitch’s official status page currently lists its main services as operational, including the web, chat and video. Independent outage trackers are also showing mixed results, meaning some users may be facing problems while others can access Twitch normally, depending on the specific region.

The reports have still caused frustration among viewers and streamers. One user asked, “Is this the unexpected internet crash?? 😳 😂” while another wrote, “or not.. twitch is having ANOTHER outage zzzz.” Twitch has not announced a cause for the reported issues.

Is Twitch down? Users react as access and streamers face problems The complaints are not limited to one feature. Users have described trouble loading the site, connecting to streams and using the app. Some have also reported issues with chat and other parts of the service.

Downdetector is showing elevated user reports of problems with Twitch, with reports beginning to rise around 2:16 PM EDT on September 5. The outage tracker shows website issues making up about 46–48% of reports, followed by app problems at around 20–21% and server connection issues at about 18%.

The reports are noticeable. An X user wrote, “or not.. twitch is having ANOTHER outage zzzz,” while another user posted, “Twitch is down right in the middle of Zevent......... that's rough.” A third user wrote, “Aaaaaand twitch is down while I was streaming... F**l.” Another user joked, “twitch is down once again. my fault I tried to go live.”