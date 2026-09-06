Twitch down for thousands: Users say 'website having issues' amid outage
Twitch users are reporting website, app and streaming issues, but the platform has not confirmed a major outage or service disruption.
Twitch users are reporting problems with the streaming platform on Saturday, September 5, with complaints about the website, app and connections. Reports began appearing in the afternoon in the US, but there is no clear sign of a full Twitch outage.
Twitch’s official status page currently lists its main services as operational, including the web, chat and video. Independent outage trackers are also showing mixed results, meaning some users may be facing problems while others can access Twitch normally, depending on the specific region.
The reports have still caused frustration among viewers and streamers. One user asked, “Is this the unexpected internet crash?? 😳 😂” while another wrote, “or not.. twitch is having ANOTHER outage zzzz.” Twitch has not announced a cause for the reported issues.
Is Twitch down? Users react as access and streamers face problems
The complaints are not limited to one feature. Users have described trouble loading the site, connecting to streams and using the app. Some have also reported issues with chat and other parts of the service.
Downdetector is showing elevated user reports of problems with Twitch, with reports beginning to rise around 2:16 PM EDT on September 5. The outage tracker shows website issues making up about 46–48% of reports, followed by app problems at around 20–21% and server connection issues at about 18%.
The reports are noticeable. An X user wrote, “or not.. twitch is having ANOTHER outage zzzz,” while another user posted, “Twitch is down right in the middle of Zevent......... that's rough.” A third user wrote, “Aaaaaand twitch is down while I was streaming... F**l.” Another user joked, “twitch is down once again. my fault I tried to go live.”
The timing has also led to jokes about other online services. One post said, “Twitch is down.. Pokémon GO raids are freezing.. Is this the unexpected internet crash?? 😳 😂” These comments show that people are noticing problems at the same time, but they do not prove that the services are connected or that there is a wider internet outage.
Twitch has faced other service issues recently. Monitoring data recorded problems with the website and content loading in late August, including one disruption that lasted several hours.
For now, it is a user-reported problems, not a confirmed major outage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More