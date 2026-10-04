Elon Musk backs SpaceXSI rebrand as Trump pushes ‘SI’ over ‘AI’: What it means for Grok

Elon Musk has said that SpaceXAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot, will change its name to SpaceXSI. He made the statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 4, after a user suggested the new name. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, speaks during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C September 29. (REUTERS)

The proposed name change comes after US President Donald Trump introduced a change in the terms used by the executive branch of the US government. Trump’s recent executive order replaces the terms “artificial intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in executive branch communications, according to Newsweek.

SpaceXSI name change after Musk's X post Musk appeared to support the change in terminology during an exchange on X on October 4. The Tesla CEO wrote, “No more AI SI It’s better,” indicating that he preferred the term “SI” over “AI.

Following Musk’s comment, an X user named XFreeze asked him whether there was any possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. Musk responded, “Yes, we will make that change.”

The proposed rebranding could bring the company’s name in line with the terminology promoted by the Trump administration. However, Musk did not provide further details about when the change would happen or explain how the company would carry it out.

Also read: Trump's Ohio rally: How gas prices and AI data centres could shape November 2026 midterm elections

SpaceXAI develops Grok, an AI chatbot that competes with products from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft. Grok is the chatbot platform associated with Musk’s AI business.

What SpaceXSI means for Grok The proposed change from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI does not, by itself, indicate that Grok’s technology or features will change. Based on Musk’s statement, the announcement concerns the company’s name; he has not announced any changes to Grok’s services or capabilities.

Musk’s response suggests that he is willing to adopt the terminology promoted by the White House. However, the available statement does not establish whether the change will affect Grok’s branding, its products or the way users interact with the chatbot, according to Newsweek.

What does ‘SI’ mean? SI stands for “Super Intelligence,” the term Trump’s executive order promotes in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in executive branch communications. The proposed name SpaceXSI reflects this terminology.