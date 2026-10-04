Elon Musk backs SpaceXSI rebrand as Trump pushes ‘SI’ over ‘AI’: What it means for Grok
Elon Musk plans to rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI after Trump replaces AI with SI in government communications. Here's what the proposed change means for Grok.
Elon Musk has said that SpaceXAI, the company behind the Grok chatbot, will change its name to SpaceXSI. He made the statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, October 4, after a user suggested the new name.
The proposed name change comes after US President Donald Trump introduced a change in the terms used by the executive branch of the US government. Trump’s recent executive order replaces the terms “artificial intelligence” and “AI” with “Super Intelligence” and “SI” in executive branch communications, according to Newsweek.
SpaceXSI name change after Musk's X post
Musk appeared to support the change in terminology during an exchange on X on October 4. The Tesla CEO wrote, “No more AI SI It’s better,” indicating that he preferred the term “SI” over “AI.
Following Musk’s comment, an X user named XFreeze asked him whether there was any possibility of renaming SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI. Musk responded, “Yes, we will make that change.”
The proposed rebranding could bring the company’s name in line with the terminology promoted by the Trump administration. However, Musk did not provide further details about when the change would happen or explain how the company would carry it out.
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SpaceXAI develops Grok, an AI chatbot that competes with products from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google and Microsoft. Grok is the chatbot platform associated with Musk’s AI business.
What SpaceXSI means for Grok
The proposed change from SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI does not, by itself, indicate that Grok’s technology or features will change. Based on Musk’s statement, the announcement concerns the company’s name; he has not announced any changes to Grok’s services or capabilities.
Musk’s response suggests that he is willing to adopt the terminology promoted by the White House. However, the available statement does not establish whether the change will affect Grok’s branding, its products or the way users interact with the chatbot, according to Newsweek.
What does ‘SI’ mean?
SI stands for “Super Intelligence,” the term Trump’s executive order promotes in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in executive branch communications. The proposed name SpaceXSI reflects this terminology.
What does this mean for Grok?
For now, the reported announcement points to a possible company name change rather than a confirmed change to Grok itself. Musk has agreed to the suggested rebranding on X, but further details about its timing and implementation have not been provided.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDurva More
Durva More is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she covers finance, and global news. She brings experience across digital and television journalism, with a strong focus on breaking news, business reporting, and international affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Durva worked as an International News Writer at The Economic Times, covering a diverse range of subjects including global politics, business, sports, entertainment, and major world events. She also worked as a Business Reporter with NDTV Profit. A postgraduate diploma holder in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Durva is passionate about field reporting and storytelling. She thrives on the adrenaline of chasing stories, speaking with people from different walks of life, and amplifying voices that deserve to be heard. Her reporting is driven by curiosity, accuracy, and a commitment to making complex subjects accessible to readers. When she is not chasing stories or covering breaking news, Durva enjoys reading books and painting. She loves exploring new ideas, meeting people, and learning about different perspectives. For her, both journalism and art are ways to understand the world and tell stories that matter.Read More