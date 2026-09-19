LMC to mark 150 more illegal structures near district court

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will identify and mark around 150 more structures allegedly built over nullahs and government land around the district court in Qaiserbagh, following a court direction to remove encroachments without valid legal documents. For representation only (Sourced)

LMC zonal officer Om Prakash said on Saturday that the civic body would serve fresh notices to the occupants before starting another demolition drive in the area.

The move follows the court’s direction to remove illegal structures constructed over nullahs or government properties within five weeks. Officials said the fresh exercise would begin with identifying and marking the structures, followed by serving or pasting notices and subsequent action against those found in violation.

“LMC teams attempted to serve notices to the occupants on Saturday, but none accepted them. We will now paste the notices on the structures and proceed with action as per the court’s direction,” Prakash said.

The latest action comes after the LMC demolished 143 structures in two previous drives in the area. Officials said these structures had been identified as encroachments over nullahs and other government land.

During the first major drive on May 17, the LMC demolished 72 structures along one stretch.

The civic body later carried out another demolition drive on August 30, taking the total number of demolished structures in the area to 143, officials said.

Prakash said action would be taken only against structures found to have been constructed illegally and whose occupants could not produce valid documents.