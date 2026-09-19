Daylong rain in Lucknow as monsoon begins retreat

Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow received 13.6 mm of rain on Saturday which brought some relief from high humidity even as southwest monsoon began retreat from west Rajasthan. The sky remained overcast since afternoon and the city experienced intermittent rain. Lucknow received 13.6 mm of rain on September 19 that brought much-needed relief from humidity. (HT photo)

Likewise, Kanpur IAF recorded 34.6 mm of rain, Hamirpur 32 mm, Banda 18.2 mm and Kanpur City recorded 15.4 mm rainfall during the day. The weather is likely to turn dry as the spell of rain ceases in western Uttar Pradesh from September 20 and across the entire state by September 22, a weatherman said.

The normal date of withdrawal of monsoon from different cities of Uttar Pradesh is as following: Bijnor on September 27, Agra on September 28, Bareilly on September 29, Jhansi and Mainpuri on September 30, Lucknow and Kanpur on October 3, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur and Varanasi on October 4.

Uttar Pradesh’s overall rainfall deficit falls into the “normal” category. The deficit was pegged at 5% on Saturday morning, according to seasonal rainfall distribution data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Lucknow. Since June 1, the state has recorded 676 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 711.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon commenced its withdrawal from western Rajasthan during the day against the normal date of September 17. Conditions are favourable for the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from some more parts of Rajasthan and certain areas of Punjab, Saurashtra and Kutch over the next 3 to 4 days.