Pvt bookings of UPSRTC buses could squeeze Lko’s ltd city fleet

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) buses can now be hired for weddings, picnics, family trips and educational tours. For representation only (HT Photo)

However, the move could put additional pressure on Lucknow’s already limited city bus fleet if vehicles are diverted from regular routes for private bookings.

UPSRTC has fixed charter rates for its buses for the first time, allowing advance or short-notice bookings for up to 24 hours and 400 km. The facility covers electric, air-conditioned, diesel and ordinary buses. In Lucknow, however, where the city fleet currently has 115 buses, only electric buses are available for such bookings. Around 300 additional city buses are to be added to the fleet soon.

UPSRTC regional manager Vimal Rajan said there will be no fixed daily quota for charter bookings. Buses will be considered from routes where passenger demand is relatively low.

“If passenger availability on a route is around 50%, buses can be considered for charter bookings based on demand,” Rajan said. The corporation will also avoid offering the facility during festivals, when passenger demand is generally higher.

For a 42-seater AC electric bus, the charter rate has been fixed at ₹32,845 for 24 hours and 400 km, while a 51-seater electric bus will cost ₹33,627. Additional charges will apply beyond the prescribed distance.

UPSRTC has around 320 electric buses across the state. Other buses available for charter include ordinary diesel and AC diesel models, while a 66-seater AC electric double-decker can also be hired on routes meeting required clearance conditions. The buses will have to be booked offline through the concerned regional manager’s office or bus station, with phone-based booking also available.