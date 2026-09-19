‘Missed Jaspal sir a lot today’: Manu Bhaker gets emotional after carrying India’s flag at Asian Games opening ceremony

“Missed Jaspal, sir a lot today; he was a flagbearer at the Asian Games. It was indeed an emotional day without his presence by my side,” Bhaker.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Manu Bhaker said that it was an emotional day for her without Jaspal Rana's presence by her side.

The Asian Games 2026 kicked off on September 19 with the star-studded opening ceremony in Nagoya. One of the two flagbearers of the Indian contingent at this opening ceremony was star shooter Manu Bhaker , who is also one of the biggest gold medal prospects at the continental competition. Carrying the Indian flag at such a huge event was a proud moment for Bhaker, but was also deeply emotional. She admitted that she deeply missed her late coach and mentor, Jaspal Rana.

What previous achievements does Manu Bhaker have that contribute to her status as a gold medal prospect at the Asian Games?

What previous achievements does Manu Bhaker have that contribute to her status as a gold medal prospect at the Asian Games?

Jaspal Rana , a shooting legend and former four-time Asian Games gold medallist himself, passed away suddenly on June 12 at the age of just 49. His death left a huge gap for the Indian sports community, and especially for Manu Bhaker.

Rana was the guiding force behind Bhaker’s historic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. Under his training, she became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympics.

Fulfilling her coach's condition The opening ceremony was even more emotional for Many Bhaker because of a strict rule that Jaspal Rana had set for her early in her career.

Since shooting events usually start in the morning right after the opening ceremony, Rana always told Bhaker to skip the long.

Because shooting events usually start in the morning right after the opening ceremony, Rana always told Bhaker to skip the long parade to save her physical and mental energy.

However, the condition that Manu Bhaker was given by Jaspal Rana was that she could only attend the opening ceremony if she was the flagbearer. Now that she finally had this prestigious honour, there was no Rana beside her.

“The first time I attended the opening ceremony was in the Commonwealth Games, and I was like, if I am the flagbearer, I will attend because my coach Jaspal (Rana) sir said he would allow me to attend the ceremony if I am the flagbearer, otherwise not. Since our matches usually start just a day after the opening ceremony, it becomes hectic for us. So in opening ceremonies, I am either a flagbearer or I watch the ceremony on television," Bhaker had said before the event began.

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Manu Bhaker: India's major gold medal hope at Asian Games 2026 Manu Bhaker will be competing at her third Asian Games in 2022. During her 2018 debut, she missed the opening ceremony completely because her events were held in a different city. She returned with no medals at the event. At the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, she proved her worth by winning a gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event.

India has high hopes for Manu Bhaker at the Asian Games 2022 as she gets ready to compete in three major events: the women's 10m air pistol, the women's 25m pistol, and the 10m air pistol mixed team. With Bhaker being at the top of her game, there is a genuine chance that she might return with three gold medals from the continental competition.