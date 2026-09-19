Seven-yr-old with Guillain-Barré recovers after 22 days in KGMU

A seven-year-old boy from Prayagraj, critically ill with Guillain-Barré syndrome, severe pneumonia and septic shock, was successfully treated and discharged after 22 days of intensive care at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Critical Care Unit on September 14. The child with the medical team treating him. (HT Photo)

The child was referred to the Trauma Centre in critical condition when no bed was available in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit. Trauma CMS Dr Prem Raj Singh facilitated his admission to the Trauma Critical Care Unit, where immediate ventilatory and intensive care support was started, a release shared with the media on Saturday read.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare, serious neurological disorder where the immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nerves—the nerves that connect the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

The child was managed under Dr Zia Arshad, in-charge, Trauma Critical Care Unit, along with Dr Ram Gopal Maurya and the critical care team. He required 14 days of mechanical ventilation due to severe respiratory failure and septic shock. He was subsequently weaned off the ventilator and continued on supportive care and rehabilitation before being discharged after 22 days, the release read.

Dr Prem Raj Singh said the Trauma Critical Care Unit remains available for critically ill patients requiring urgent life-saving care, particularly those who are poor and unable to wait for dedicated ICU beds.