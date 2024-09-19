Indigo slammed for girl power ad: ‘What about your beauty standards for flight attendants?’

Indigo is facing major backlash for its advertisement on girl power, with many calling out the disconnect between the airline’s messaging and its actual practices. The ad in question shows a female flight attendant inside an aircraft with the caption “Escaping patriarchy at 800 kmph” - possibly a reference to the fact that the low cost airline employs only women for cabin crew positions. Indigo's ad on challenging patriarchy failed to land (X/@adadithya)

However, social media users were quick to note that Indigo’s policy of employing only female cabin crew is not due to some overarching will to smash patriarchy but more likely tied to practical concerns. They suggested that women are favored because they generally weigh less than men, allowing the airline to reduce cabin weight and save on fuel costs.

Social media users also raised another important point - that female flight attendants on Indigo flights, and, indeed, in most airlines, are expected to wear makeup, maintain a certain weight, and look a certain way. These restrictive weight and beauty standards are not implemented simply so the flight attendants look professional, but also so they cater to the male gaze, said social media users.

The polarising ad was shared on X by a user named Adithya Venkatesan who praised Indigo for it.

Venkatesan, however, was one of the few people who found anything to like about Indigo’s ad. His post has received hundreds of critical responses.

Indigo, please introspect

Many airlines, including Indigo, impose strict guidelines on the physical appearance of their female cabin crew, including requirements related to weight, height, grooming, and overall presentation. These weight and beauty standards have long been a topic of controversy, particularly in the context of gender equality in the workplace.

Given this scenario, social media users were not impressed by Indigo’s ad on girl power.

“Yes, escaping patriarchy by posting a job profile (air hostess) where said job is strictly reserved for females along with certain weight and beauty standards + the said employees (females) are implicitly forced to put on heaps of make-up to appeal to the male passengers,” wrote on X user.

“Dressing up in uncomfortable clothes and tons of makeup to cater to male gaze is serving patriarchy at 800 kmph,” another said.

“If anyone believes that Indigo is challenging patriarchy, think again—you've been fooled by the patriarchs. Women are hired as flight attendants not to combat patriarchy, but because it’s a cost-saving strategy for airlines,” a user opined.

Some also contrasted Indigo with Akasa Air, which employs both men and women in cabin crew jobs and has been praised for prioritising comfort over looks when it comes to crew uniforms.