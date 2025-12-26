‘Depression of success’: Indian man in Singapore says salary rose 5 times but happiness fell sharply

An Indian man working in Singapore has sparked an emotional conversation online after sharing a candid reflection on life abroad and the hidden cost of professional success. An Indian man shared that despite a higher salary overseas, life felt emotionally empty.(Instagram/amandailylogs)

A reflection on success abroad

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Aman, shared a clip documenting his daily routine in Singapore. In the voiceover, he speaks in Hindi, offering a deeply personal reflection on how his life has changed since moving overseas.

Translated into English, he said, "My salary has increased fivefold in Singapore, but my happiness has reduced by five times. Hi, I am Aman, a senior machine learning engineer based in Singapore. Hygiene here is impeccable, but the taste of roadside chole kulche and momos is completely missing. Everything feels artificial."

He went on to compare his life abroad with his time in India, highlighting the loss of everyday freedoms. "Back in India, I had my own car and a sense of freedom. Here, owning a car is almost impossible. Public transport is efficient, but it takes away the freedom of long drives. People here meet by checking their calendars, not by following their hearts. Earning money is important, but sometimes the price you pay is losing the feeling of home."

Take a look here at the clip:

Loneliness in a first world country

The video was shared with a caption that reads, “The depression of success. We chase the visa, the stamps, and the dollar salary. We think once we land at Changi Airport, life will be a movie. But the script changes fast. Living in a ‘first world country’ comes with ‘first world loneliness.’”

Internet reacts with mixed views

The clip has garnered several reactions, with users sharing varied perspectives. One user commented, “I really like this kind of artificial life, similar to what you see in Singapore.” Another wrote, “Friends are not easy to find there. Sometimes it is better to live in the moment. One day, you will understand that this is what truly matters.”

Others echoed Aman's sentiments, with one saying, “The moment you realise that money means a lot, but it is not everything.” A more pragmatic response read, “No worries, bro. All these things are just a matter of time. Earn as much money as you can while you have the chance. This world does not give anyone even a single meal for free.”

Several users shared personal experiences, including one who said, “Agreed. I am here too and have the exact same feels!” Another added, “I can 100 percent relate to this. Having lived here for almost half of my life, nothing compares to life in India except the money.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)