Indian techie in Singapore shares 4 cultural shocks after moving abroad: 'It's expensive but...'
An Indian software engineer living in Singapore has sparked a discussion online after sharing 4 cultural and lifestyle “shocks” he experienced after moving from India. The video was posted on Instagram by Aman, a senior software engineer who regularly documents his life abroad.
Describing the transition as more than just a relocation, Aman said moving countries felt like a “logic change”. “Moving here wasn’t just a location change, it was a logic change,” he said, before breaking down what stood out to him the most after settling in Singapore.
The first shock, he explained, was what he called the “wealth paradox”. While cars in Singapore cost several times more than in India due to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system, public transport acts as a social equaliser. “Seeing a guy in a tailored suit on the MRT is normal. Public transport is the equalizer,” he noted.
Food habits were the second big shift. Aman pointed out that while eating out is often considered a luxury in India, it is a daily necessity in Singapore. Affordable meals at hawker centres frequently make more financial sense than cooking at home when grocery prices and time are factored in, he said.
Further, the third shock was Singapore’s digital governance. Aman highlighted the Singpass system, a single app that connects residents to essential services such as taxes, housing, healthcare and banking. “I genuinely forgot what a Xerox machine looks like,” he said, underscoring the efficiency of the system.
Lastly, he spoke about the country’s strong sense of personal boundaries. “People mind their own business. Aggressively,” Aman said, adding that while the social distance may feel cold initially, the privacy eventually feels like a luxury for those coming from more intrusive social settings.
“Singapore is expensive, yes. But you are paying for a bug-free Operating System,” he concluded.
Social media reactions
The post struck a chord with professionals and expats, many of whom praised it as an honest account of adapting to life abroad. “You have summarised it all so beautifully,” one user commented.
“I have travelled to singapore recently! I fell in love witn the country the moment I landed. You have just mentioned all the reasons!5th point can be the cleanliness,” wrote another.
“I love Singapore and I want to go back again again, wanna work there and get the experience which you are experiencing,” commented a third user.
“You said the truth. I worked for two yrs in SG best moment of my life,” said another.