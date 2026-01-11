Indian techie in Singapore shares 4 cultural shocks after moving abroad: 'It's expensive but...'

An Indian software engineer living in Singapore has sparked a discussion online after sharing 4 cultural and lifestyle “shocks” he experienced after moving from India. The video was posted on Instagram by Aman, a senior software engineer who regularly documents his life abroad. Aman said moving countries felt like a “logic change”. (Instagram/@amandailylogs)

Describing the transition as more than just a relocation, Aman said moving countries felt like a “logic change”. “Moving here wasn’t just a location change, it was a logic change,” he said, before breaking down what stood out to him the most after settling in Singapore.

The first shock, he explained, was what he called the “wealth paradox”. While cars in Singapore cost several times more than in India due to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system, public transport acts as a social equaliser. “Seeing a guy in a tailored suit on the MRT is normal. Public transport is the equalizer,” he noted.

Food habits were the second big shift. Aman pointed out that while eating out is often considered a luxury in India, it is a daily necessity in Singapore. Affordable meals at hawker centres frequently make more financial sense than cooking at home when grocery prices and time are factored in, he said.