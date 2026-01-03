Indian woman documents 3 am solo walk in Singapore, contrasts safety with India

An Indian woman living in Singapore has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a video of herself walking alone on an empty road at 3 am, highlighting the stark contrast she felt between personal safety abroad and back home. An Indian woman shared a video of walking alone at 3 am in Singapore.(Instagram/theroamingtoes)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, Kritika Jain, posted the clip showing deserted streets, calm surroundings, and her relaxed demeanour during the late night walk.

Take a look here at the clip:

In the caption accompanying the video, Jain reflected on the experience and what it meant to her. She wrote, “It’s 3 am in Singapore and I am walking home. There’s no second thought, no checking behind me, and I don’t feel scared at all. Back in India, I would never even think of stepping out alone at this hour. But here it almost feels normal. And that’s the thing. In Singapore, this is not a luxury. It’s just a regular part of life. A level of safety I don’t take for granted. It’s not the tourist spots or skyline that make me love this city. It’s this.”

Social media reacts

The short clip quickly gained traction, amassing more than three lakh views within a short span of time. The comments section soon filled with reactions from users, many of whom shared their own perspectives and experiences. One user wrote, “This hit hard because feeling safe should be normal, not something we have to celebrate.” Another commented, “I have lived in Singapore and this is so true, you stop being constantly alert.” A third user said, “As a woman in India, this made me both happy and sad at the same time.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments. One wrote, “Safety is the real luxury and this video shows it so simply.” Another added, “People talk about infrastructure and money, but peace of mind matters more.” A user also remarked, “Hope our cities can feel like this one day.” Yet another comment read, “This is not about comparing countries, it’s about what women deserve everywhere.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)