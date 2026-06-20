Bengaluru techie who started with a ₹5,000 salary builds net worth of ₹70 lakh: ‘I feel proud of myself’
From earning ₹5k to a ₹45 LPA package, a Bangalore techie shared a career journey spanning over a decade.
A Bengaluru-based tech professional has shared his remarkable career journey, proving that a formal bachelor's degree isn't the only route to financial success in tech. Starting in 2013 with only a 3-year diploma in computer science and a meagre monthly salary of ₹5,000, the techie steadily climbed the corporate ladder to bag a lucrative role paying ₹45 LPA. Despite success and a current net worth of ₹70 lakh, the techie claims to be battling deep professional regrets and imposter syndrome about the lack of a traditional degree.
The individual passed Class 12 in commerce and then pursued a 3-year Diploma in CS in 2013. At the first job the same year, the individual started with a salary of ₹5,000.
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Over the years, the individual changed jobs, leading to an increase in salary. In 2021, for the first time, the salary crossed a lakh after a “big career jump”. Soon, the techie started earning over ₹1.8 lakh monthly.
However, in 2025, the person was laid off. At this point, they had ₹11 lakh in savings and also the money received from the severance package. The techie soon landed a ₹45 LPA job towards the end of 2025, which paid a monthly salary of ₹2.7 lakh.
The individual continued, “I'm currently content with my salary but I feel like I should have worked hard and got into good salary jobs earlier in my career rather than sticking to small scale web dev companies with small salary - but back then it was huge for me too. What was holding me back was the lack of Bachelor Degree, I though I could only get so much with Diploma.”
The person added, “I still feel regrets of not taking Bachelors degree and in only in this Jan I enrolled to IGNOU BCA just for the sake of having a Bachelors Degree. Looking back, I feel proud of myself for getting to where I am but also feel like there are people doing better than me and getting paid way higher than me for the same experience (It's a human think ig, constant comparison).”
The techie further added that, at present, they have a net worth of ₹70 lakh,, which includes MF, PF, and FD.
How did social media react?
Seeing how a diploma holder successfully scaled the tech industry, several aspiring and current developers reached out to compare notes and ask for advice.
An individual wrote, “I am a UX designer with a degree in commerce from Tier 3, now thinking of taking a bachelor's degree. What do you suggest?” The individual added, “Currently making 15 with 3.5 YOE.”
Also Read: Techie from ‘Tier-3 college’ now earns in dollars, spends in rupees: 'I make over ₹5 lakh in-hand every month’
Another posted, “Are you doing a remote job currently? What kind of company is it, and how did you come across this job?”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More