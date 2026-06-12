Can ₹2.2 crore in FDs, equity back a career break? Techie seeks advice amid job burnout
The techie shared that though he wanted to call it quits after reaching ₹10 crore in net worth, he is currently facing burnout.
A 30-year-old software engineer facing severe workplace burnout has sparked an intense online debate about financial planning, tech layoffs, and the rise of artificial intelligence. Despite accumulating a strong net worth of ₹2.2 crore across FDs, PF, and equity, the sole breadwinner revealed his terrifying dilemma: he desperately needs a career break for his mental well-being, but fears that stepping away will permanently ruin his earning capacity in a volatile tech market.
The techie wrote that he is married, but the couple don’t have any kids. He is the sole earner, with family expenses of around ₹12 Lakhs/year. He earns ₹3 Lakhs/month in hand and, over the years, has built a net worth of ₹2.2 crore, including FDs, PPF, EPF, equity, and an emergency fund of ₹5 lakh.
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Though his initial plan was to retire only after hitting a ₹10 crore milestone, the software engineer confessed to facing extreme burnout, blaming a high-stress workplace where layoffs have become a "seasonal ritual."
What is the dilemma?
The techie wrote, “I desperately want to take a career break for my own well-being. However, the current job market and the rapid rise of AI terrify me. I am genuinely worried that if I step away for a year or two, SWE jobs might either be in significantly lower demand or look completely different by the time I try to re-enter. I want to earn as much as I can in the next year or 2 but I'm already feeling burnt out. Since I am the sole provider and we have potential future family planning to consider, the anxiety of losing my earning capacity permanently is keeping me tied to a toxic situation.”
Turning to Reddit for advice, he questioned whether his ₹2.2 crore corpus could safely support a 6 to 12-month career break. To make the hiatus financially viable, the techie is also considering relocating to his hometown to live with his parents, a move that would slash his current living expenses in half.
What did social media say?
An individual advised, “You don't need to quit, take a long break of 20-30 days. Go on a short trip and take a rest afterwards. Also, if it's very toxic at your workplace, prepare and look for better opportunities. You are not there yet, but with this net worth, your heavy lifting is done. Compounding will take effect once the market stabilises, so just chill and slow down. Also, if the company lays off, you will get a severance package. Why lose that?” The OP replied, “Not all companies give severance. Some are indirectly laid off by being put on PIP. I'm preparing for better opportunities, spending about an hour every day on it.”
Another posted, “My genuine advice would be to take a break. These 30–60 days won't hurt your résumé, and during your notice period, you can actually relax and recharge. Also, I'm curious why your FIRE number is so high. Based on your annual expenses, it seems you could comfortably achieve financial independence with around ₹6–7 crore.”
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A third expressed, “I don't think the 10Cr FIRE number is correct. You can bring it down to 6 Cr, which is 50x of the current expense. That should provide you with a good cushion. Burnout is real, I can understand. Taking breaks helps; it will take 4-5 years to reach the target. So keep saving and try to enjoy the small things in life, which helps with the burnout.”
A fourth wrote, “2Cr might not be enough to sustain your lifestyle, especially if you plan to have kids. Higher education itself might eat up a Cr. Maybe switch jobs or take it slow and target 5Cr.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More