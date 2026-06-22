'Is ₹40 LPA enough anymore?': Man raises question about Bengaluru's rising cost of living

The question struck a chord with many users, particularly as discussions around housing costs, traffic, schooling, and lifestyle expenses continue to dominate conversations about life in Bengaluru.

The post was shared on X with the caption: "Is a salary package of ₹40 LPA good enough to live comfortably in Bangalore? Or has the city become so expensive that even ₹40 LPA feels average now? If not, what do you think is the ideal annual package for a comfortable lifestyle in Bangalore today? ₹20 LPA? ₹40 LPA? ₹60 LPA? ₹1 crore+? Curious to hear real experiences from people living there."

The post quickly attracted responses from people across income groups, with many sharing their own experiences of living and working in Bengaluru.

As living costs continue to rise in India's major cities, a question about Bengaluru's affordability has caught the attention of social media users. An X user recently wondered whether a salary package of ₹40 lakh per annum is still enough to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in the city or whether rising expenses have changed the equation.

Internet shares mixed views The responses highlighted how the answer depends largely on an individual's lifestyle, family size, and financial responsibilities.

One user wrote, "It depends. If you have two children and no inheritance, ₹40 LPA is merely enough to get by."

Another shared a very different perspective, saying, "I was earning ₹65,000 a month three years ago. It was enough for me, and I managed to save a good amount as well."

Some users approached the discussion with humour. One person joked, "No, it's not enough. You need a Swiggy or Zomato side hustle as well."

Others pointed out that affordability varies significantly from person to person. "Adjust your lifestyle and any place can be affordable. I earn only ₹9 LPA in Kolkata despite having more than 15 years of experience," one user commented.

Another wrote, "For some, ₹6 LPA is enough, while for others even ₹1 crore a year would not be sufficient."

Several users also highlighted factors such as rent, commuting costs, and location within the city. One comment read, " ₹40 LPA is good if you live in rented accommodation, have a company cab for commuting, and stay on the outskirts rather than in central Bengaluru."

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The conversation also featured Bengaluru's infamous traffic. A user quipped, "Very difficult. You might have to do overtime at Silk Board just to get through the traffic."

Meanwhile, others offered a reality check. "People earning ₹20,000 a month are also living happily here," one person wrote.