‘We don’t lock anything’: Man shares experience of safe public spaces in South Korea

He also compared it with other cities, noting that in many places such situations would feel impossible. According to him, in a high trust society, rules and social norms carry weight, and theft is treated seriously regardless of the value of the item.

He added that locals often take this for granted. When he asked about it, people responded simply, “Of course, why would someone take it?”

The user shared that he has been living in South Korea for the past month with his family. He wrote, “We just leave the stroller outside if we go into any place because no one is going to steal it. I met a friend for lunch. He rode his bicycle and just left it outside in an alley without a lock. It was still there two hours later. Another friend mistakenly left his phone on a park bench. When he returned four hours later, the iPhone was still there. I walked by a K-pop concert. Fans who travelled from outside Seoul to attend just left their luggage outside the subway station. No locks, no security.”

A post shared on X has led to conversations about public trust and everyday safety in South Korea, after a man described his experience of living there with his wife and daughter. In his post, he spoke about small, ordinary moments that felt strikingly different from what many people are used to elsewhere.

Online reactions The post led to a wide range of responses online, with users debating what contributes to such levels of public trust.

One user wrote, “The fact that CCTVs are everywhere plays a part too. Koreans are pretty lenient about CCTV, you know.”

Another user disagreed with the idea that such behaviour is unique everywhere, saying, “In many small towns in America, you can also do this.”

A different comment pointed to broader concerns, saying, “Hard to ever go back. Tons of CCTV also accounts for this. People know they are always being recorded, but they trust their government more.”

Some users pushed back more strongly, with one writing, “That was supposed to be normal, but people are shocked or surprised to see a civilized country with civilized people.”

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A user who has lived in South Korea for 10 years shared a more personal perspective: “It is not perfect, air quality, workaholic lifestyle, etc. But there is a peace that is hard to describe since I no longer think about who is around me at night, or if I locked my doors, or if I leave my laptop on the table at Starbucks. There are things I miss about the US for sure, but not this.”