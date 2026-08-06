Is Alysha Clark playing vs Mystics tonight? Dallas Wings' latest injury update on veteran forward

The Dallas Wings will take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back from the 81-75 defeat they suffered against the same opponent last week. Alysha Clark would not be available for Wednesday's game against Washington Mystics. (Getty Images via AFP)

Dallas enters the matchup with momentum after defeating the Connecticut Sun in its previous outing and will aim to build on that victory on the road in Washington.

Although head coach Jose Fernandez will have most of his roster available, the Wings will be without one key veteran who has provided valuable minutes off the bench throughout the season.

Is Alysha Clark playing against tonight? Alysha Clark, who was initially listed as questionable due to a back issue, has now officially been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

Earlier in the day, Dallas-based reporter Grant Afseth reported that Clark's status was uncertain because of the injury.

“The Dallas Wings added Alysha Clark (back) to Wednesday's injury report as questionable before facing the Washington Mystics,” Afseth had tweeted.