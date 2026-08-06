Is Alysha Clark playing vs Mystics tonight? Dallas Wings' latest injury update on veteran forward
Alysha Clark has played in 20 of Dallas' 30 games this season, providing veteran depth off the bench despite not making a single start.
The Dallas Wings will take on the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night as they look to bounce back from the 81-75 defeat they suffered against the same opponent last week.
Dallas enters the matchup with momentum after defeating the Connecticut Sun in its previous outing and will aim to build on that victory on the road in Washington.
Although head coach Jose Fernandez will have most of his roster available, the Wings will be without one key veteran who has provided valuable minutes off the bench throughout the season.
Is Alysha Clark playing against tonight?
Alysha Clark, who was initially listed as questionable due to a back issue, has now officially been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.
Earlier in the day, Dallas-based reporter Grant Afseth reported that Clark's status was uncertain because of the injury.
“The Dallas Wings added Alysha Clark (back) to Wednesday's injury report as questionable before facing the Washington Mystics,” Afseth had tweeted.
What happened to Alysha Clark?
A few hours before tip-off, Underdog WNBA, an X account that regularly posts WNBA game-day injury updates, confirmed that Clark would not be available.
“Alysha Clark (back) listed out Wednesday,” Underdog WNBA posted on X later Wednesday afternoon.
Clark's impact off bench
The 39-year-old forward has appeared in 20 of the Wings' 30 games this season. Although she has yet to start a game, Clark has consistently provided depth off the bench throughout the campaign.
In Dallas' most recent outing against the Connecticut Sun, she logged 17 minutes, finishing with one point, one assist, one steal, and three rebounds.
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Overall this season, the Wings' No. 7 has averaged 9.1 minutes per game, while contributing 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest.
Healthy core ready
Outside of Alysha Clark, the Wings have a clean injury report, with Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, and Azzi Fudd all available as Dallas looks to avenge last week's loss to the Mystics.
Teams enter in form
The Dallas Wings head into Wednesday's matchup with a 19-11 record, looking to build on their recent win over the Connecticut Sun.
In that game, Arike Ogunbowale paced the offense with 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists, while Jessica Shepard matched her with 15 points and chipped in nine rebounds.
The Washington Mystics, meanwhile, come into the contest at 16-12 after defeating Dallas on Friday to extend their winning streak to four games.
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The Mystics also enters the matchup with a fully healthy roster, as the team has no players listed on its injury report.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More