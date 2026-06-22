‘Late nights toh honge hi’: Woman shows reality of Big 4 work culture

A video shared on social media has led to renewed discussion around work culture in consulting firms and what really goes on behind so-called dream jobs. Posted by CA Kajal Kathpalia on Instagram, the clip shows an empty office on a Saturday morning, followed by a long day ahead that includes travel for a client meeting. The reality of Big 4 life on a Saturday morning. (Instagram/@growwithca.kajal)

In the video, Kajal is seen walking through an empty office while talking about her day. She says, “Saturday morning, subah ke 9 baj rahe hain. Main apne office mein hoon aur poora office khaali hai. Yahan ek bhi banda nahi hai. Aur hum client meeting ke liye ja rahe hain. This is the consultant life in Big Four. Toh agar aap sochte ho ki Big Four life bahut glamorous hai aur aap iske liye excited ho, toh yaad rakhna work life balance ek myth hai. Late nights honge hi, weekend pe client meetings bhi hongi jo 3-4 ghante door hoti hain, aur aap mana bhi nahi kar sakte. Toh yeh hai woh life jo aap dream kar rahe ho. Soch lo ki kya yeh hi life aap chahte ho ya kuch aur.”

The video also carries a text overlay that reads, “POV: The Big 4 dream looked very different from the inside.”

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In her caption, Kajal explained that the video was recorded about six months ago but was not posted earlier. She wrote that she found herself questioning whether this was the life she had worked so hard for.

At the same time, she added that her experience in the Big Four taught her valuable lessons including resilience, professionalism, and client management. However, she also pointed out that dream jobs often come with realities people do not fully understand until they experience them.