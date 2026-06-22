‘She is my sister too’: Delhi cab driver’s kind gesture for female passenger goes viral

A late-night cab ride from Delhi to Gurgaon has caught attention online after a small interaction between a driver, a passenger and her family was shared on social media. The post highlights a moment of reassurance that unfolded as a woman prepared to travel while her brother stayed in touch during the journey. The post has led to a wide range of responses. (Representative Image)

The post was shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, who described a late-night ride from Delhi to Gurgaon. According to the caption, the woman’s brother accompanied her to the cab and repeatedly asked her to keep him updated during the journey. What followed was an interaction that many online users found reassuring.

The cab driver noticed the exchange and stepped in with a calm response meant to comfort the family. He told the brother, “Take a picture of my number and address, it is written outside the car. She is my sister too. Don’t worry, she is in safe hands. This is your brother’s cab, sit comfortably.”

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The passenger also acknowledged the gesture, replying, “Family worries. Thank you, bhaiya.” The driver responded by reassuring her again, asking her to sit comfortably and not worry during the ride. The moment, as described in the post, has been widely shared for its tone of trust and reassurance during a situation that often feels uncertain for many commuters.

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