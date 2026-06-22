After losing job of 39 years, General Motors ex-employee meets exec who laid him off: ‘Smiling as if we’re old friends’

In late 2024, General Motors laid off around 1,000 employees in a cost-cutting measure. Among those impacted by the layoffs was a GM veteran of 39 years, Adam Bernard, who made no attempts to hide his disappointment and surprise at being laid off. A former GM employee ran into the executive who laid him off. (Pexels)

“I hadn't planned on starting a new chapter at this point,” he had written in a LinkedIn post shortly after being laid off.

Bernard has since used the layoff as an opportunity to reinvent, and is today the founder of AutoPerspectives. Recently, he ran into the General Motors executive who authorized his layoff. He shared what happened next in a social media post.

“They ended my 39-year career” In a LinkedIn post shared three days ago, the former General Motors employee again expressed his disappointment with the company that laid him off with an impersonal email.

“They ended my 39-year career with an unsigned email timestamped 5:07am. This week I ran into the executive who authorized it,” he said.

Bernard explained that last week at an industry event, he ran into a member of the GM leadership team with whom he had worked for two out of the nearly four decades he spent at the company.

“At a two-day auto industry event this week (plenty of chances to learn, network, and reconnect) I spotted my former VP of Planning in the crowd. Yes, I panicked just a bit, wondering how to react--but there was no contact (not even a glance across the room), so no worries,” he said.

A brutally honest reaction Bernard’s face-to-face meeting with the VP came the following day at a smaller gathering. He said the VP walked up to him and attempted to engage in a conversation. What followed was awkwardness and a brutally honest reaction from Bernard.

“They walked up, smiling as if we were old friends (and, yes, we had known each other for well over 20 years) and things were swell,” he said.