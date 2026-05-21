'Severance is running out’: Laid-off employee with ₹6 lakh savings seeks financial advice on Reddit

A Reddit post by a laid-off employee seeking advice on how to survive financially with ₹6 lakh in savings has caught the internet’s attention, with many users sharing practical tips on budgeting, investments and coping with unemployment stress. The user revealed that he was laid off in March and is currently surviving on severance pay and savings. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post titled, “I got laid off 2 months ago, have ₹6L in savings, and no income. How do I make this money last while I figure out my next move without destroying my financial future?”, the user revealed that he was laid off in March and is currently surviving on severance pay and savings.

“Was laid off in March. Got a decent severance but it’s running out. Total savings including severance is around ₹6L,” the user wrote.

He explained that he currently has no EMIs, pays ₹12,000 in rent and spends around ₹22,000 a month in total. “So roughly 6-7 months of runway if I’m careful,” the post read.

The user added that while he is actively interviewing for jobs, the market remains difficult. “Could take 3 months, could take 6,” he wrote, before asking others whether he should pause SIPs, liquidate investments or make other financial changes to stretch their savings.

“How do I protect what I have without making decisions I’ll regret when I’m back on my feet? “Has anyone managed a job loss without completely derailing their finances?” the user asked.