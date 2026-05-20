Laid-off Meta employee shares emotional post after nearly 10 years at company: ‘Yesterday I was training new engineer’

A Singapore-based Meta employee who was laid off in the company’s latest round of job cuts has caught the internet’s attention after sharing an emotional LinkedIn post about losing his role just a day after training a new engineer. Meta on Wednesday began laying off nearly 8,000 employees globally. (REUTERS)

“Yesterday i was training up my new pod engineer, glad i managed to squeeze in everything. Today. I’m laid off,” wrote Gary Tay, an AdTech Business Support Engineer who spent nearly a decade at Meta .

Tay said he had worked at the company for 3,544 days, around 9 years and 9 months, after being hired in London and later working in Singapore. “Longer than 99.5% of current employees globally. 99.9% longer than anyone in the APAC office,” he wrote.

Reflecting on his career, Tay said he was grateful for the opportunity to be part of Facebook’s early years and highlighted his long stint in the tech industry. “Not many Singaporeans can say they have been a engineer at Meta & Microsoft for over 15yrs,” he added.

Tay also spoke about adapting to the rise of AI in recent months. “This year was exceptional. Spent a huge amount of time retraining myself with AI and developing systems for the teams. Speed up workload by 2-300% while still keeping SLA with the world largest clients,” he wrote.

“AI is here to stay, apparently the human isn’t,” Tay added. He concluded his post saying that he would now reassess his career plans while preparing to welcome his newborn child in July.