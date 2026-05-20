Meta layoffs: All about the severance package offered to laid-off employees

Thousands of employees at Meta woke up to uncertainty on Wednesday as the social media giant rolled out another major round of layoffs affecting nearly 8,000 workers globally. The company, which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, said the job cuts are part of a broader restructuring effort focused on improving efficiency, reducing costs and accelerating investments in artificial intelligence (AI). Layoff notifications were sent in three waves at 4 am local time across different regions.

According to a report by Business Insider, layoff notifications were sent in three waves at 4 am local time across different regions. Employees in Singapore were among the first to receive notices, while staff across Europe and the US were also informed in their respective time zones, according to a separate report by Bloomberg.

(Also Read: Meta employee who survived 4 am layoffs says hardworking teammate was suddenly fired: 'She gave it her all')

How much severance is Meta paying? According to Business Insider, US-based employees impacted by the layoffs will receive a severance package that includes 16 weeks of base pay, along with an additional 2 weeks of salary for every year of continuous employment.

Laid-off workers in the US will also receive 18 months of healthcare coverage for themselves and their families.

Employees outside the US are expected to receive similar compensation packages, although the exact benefits will vary depending on local labour laws and country-specific policies.

(Also Read: Meta lays off 8,000 employees worldwide due to AI-driven restructuring)

Meta plans “flatter organisational structure” In an internal memo, Meta HR chief Janelle Gale reportedly said the company would also reduce managerial positions as part of an effort to create flatter organisational structures.

“We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” Gale wrote in the memo, as per the outlet.

The latest cuts are expected to impact Meta’s engineering and product teams the hardest, with reports suggesting additional layoffs could take place later this year.

The move comes as major tech companies continue to restructure operations and prioritise AI investments amid growing pressure to improve efficiency and profitability.