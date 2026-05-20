Meta employee who survived 4 am layoffs says hardworking teammate was suddenly fired: 'She gave it her all'

Thousands of employees at Meta woke up to uncertainty on Wednesday as the social media giant began notifying staff about another major round of layoffs affecting nearly 8,000 workers globally. The company, which owns Facebook and WhatsApp, said that the layoffs are part of a restructuring effort aimed at improving efficiency and reducing costs while continuing heavy investments in artificial intelligence (AI). The layoffs are expected to impact engineering and product teams the hardest. (REUTERS file photo)

According to a report by Bloomberg, employees in Singapore were among the first to receive notices, with some reportedly informed at around 4 am local time. Staff in Europe and the United States were also expected to receive updates early in their respective time zones. The layoffs are expected to impact engineering and product teams the hardest, with the possibility of more job cuts later this year.

(Also Read: Meta lays off 8,000 employees worldwide due to AI-driven restructuring)

Amid the layoffs, a post on anonymous workplace forum Blind has gone viral after a Meta employee who survived the cuts expressed guilt over remaining employed while a teammate lost her job.

In the post titled “I feel bad for surviving,” the employee wrote that people laid off from Meta should not automatically be viewed as poor performers. “Please don’t think people laid off from Meta are bad performers, I’m an average performing scrub and I feel so bad for surviving when my teammate got laid off,” the employee wrote.

Describing the colleague as “super humble and reliable,” the employee said she had worked relentlessly on a project with a tight deadline, often sleeping less than 4 hours for months. “I think she fell sick many times due to overwork and now she suddenly got cut,” he wrote.

The employee added that the teammate had a strong track record, handled important projects and had no performance warnings, making the decision even harder to understand. “I seriously don’t know why they chose her out of all people… I remember past few months I saw her publishing commits at 3am, then at 6am. Like when did you even sleep,” the post read.

“Please be kind to everyone and don’t generalise the people who got cut,” he concluded.