Panipat first poster: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt to work with Ashutosh Gowarikar

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar has roped in Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon for his upcoming film, Panipat. The project was announced Wednesday, along with a teaser poster. Gowarikar, who is known for his period dramas, will base his film on the Battle of Panipat.

Kriti shared the first poster of the film on Twitter and wrote, “Proud to be a part of the recounting of bravery, passion and patriotism in the Third Battle of #Panipat. Here’s the first Teaser Poster. @agpplofficial #sunitagowariker @AshGowariker @visionworldfilm #rohitshelatkar @arjunk26 @duttsanjay #PanipatTeaserPoster.”

Panipat is scheduled to hit theatres December 6, 2019. While more details are awaited on the film, Gowarikar told Mid Day about his lead cast, “I shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in Naam (1986), which was a memorable co-acting experience. It will be great to direct such a versatile and talented actor.”

There have been three Battles of Panipat: Babur defeated Ibrahim Lodi of the Lodi dynasty and established the Mughal Empire in 1526 in the first one while the second battle of Panipat (1556) saw Hemu being defeated by Bairam Khan. The Third Battle of Panipat took place in 1761 and the Maratha Empire, under Sadashivrao Bhau, was defeated by the invading Afghani forces of Ahmad Shah Durrani.

Talking about Arjun and Kirti, he further told the tabloid, “What impresses me most about Arjun, apart from his fine performances, is his dynamism. He has played double roles twice [Aurangzeb, 2013 and Mubarakan, 2017], and has portrayed an action hero as well as a lover boy. I needed someone who is beautiful and a good performer (for the female lead). The eclectic combination of these three is a first for me, and I look forward to this exciting journey with them.”

Ashutosh’s last film was Hrithik Roshan-Pooja Hegde-starrer Mohenjo Daro which proved to be a box office dud. Arjun, on the other hand, featured in the hit film Mubarakaan. Sanjay Dutt, however, could not impress at the box office with his comeback film, Bhoomi.

