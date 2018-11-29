Arjun Kapoor sports his new Panipat look as he meets Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur at Amrita Arora’s house

Arjun Kapoor has been making headlines for his regular sightings with rumoured ladylove Malaika Arora. The actor was recently spotted at Amrita Arora’s house for a get-together. Malaika and Kareena along with son Taimur Ali Khan were also spotted arriving at Amrita’s residence. While Kareena was dressed in T-shirt and denims, Malaika looked glamourous in shimmery co-ords. Meanwhile, Taimur sported boots for the first time as he joined his mother for the small party. However, Arjun caught the attention of the paparazzi for his new look as he sported a moustache. He will now be seen in the film Panipat and this seems to be his look from the film.

The actor was recently seen sharing the couch with his sibling Janhvi Kapoor on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The episode ended up getting into a new controversy after Anshula Kapoor was trolled for a game Arjun, Janhvi and Karan played during the show.

In a panel discussion at the Facebook office, Janhvi had revealed how her sister got rape threats on the social media for not helping her out in a game. Taking note of the situation, Arjun had lashed out the trolls for targeting Anshula and threatening her.

Interestingly, Karan shared Malaika’s review of the Arjun-Janhvi episode on Instagram. The filmmaker and co-judge asked Malaika on the sets of India’s Got Talent, “How was your cup of coffee last night?” The glamorous judge can be seen replying, “It was hot, honest and I loved every bit of it.” For the record, after much prodding by Janhvi and Karan, Arjun had accepted on the show that he is not single. He had also said that he is also open to the idea of getting married now that he has grown closer to his father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi, post the death of his step-mother Sridevi.

Malaika and Arjun have been making regular appearances from parties, restaurants to reality show sets of late. The rumoured couple has reportedly bought a new flat in a posh society near Lokhandwala complex. “Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or not is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves,” a source told Pinkvilla in a report.

When Malaika was asked about her personal life, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “I never answer personal questions. Not that I shy away from answering or whatever. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. And whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life — it’s beautiful and precious.”

First Published: Nov 29, 2018 10:37 IST